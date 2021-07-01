Cardiff University-led team says water cleaning method 'quicker and more effective'
- Published
An instant method of cleaning water is "millions of times" better than existing techniques, researchers say.
Scientists said the research could provide "clean, drinkable water to the poorest nations around the world".
The technique, which uses hydrogen and oxygen from the air, is quicker and better at killing viruses and bacteria, the Cardiff University-led researchers said.
The findings have been published in the journal Nature Catalysis.
The researchers said disinfectant could be created instantly, using hydrogen and and oxygen to create hydrogen peroxide.
Hydrogen peroxide is a commonly used disinfectant that is currently produced on an industrial scale.
The team tested how good at killing E.coli the new method was compared with commercially available hydrogen peroxide and chlorine.
They found the new method was 10 million times better at killing the bacteria than the industrial hydrogen peroxide, and more than 100 million times more effective than the chlorine.
The new method was also shown to be more effective at killing the bacteria and viruses in a shorter time.
The study was led by Cardiff University's school of chemistry and school of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, accompanied by researchers from Swansea University, Lehigh University, National University of Singapore, the University of Bath, and Welsh Water.
Co-author Graham Hutchings, regius professor of chemistry at the Cardiff Catalysis Institute, said the work had the potential for "revolutionising water disinfection technologies around the world".