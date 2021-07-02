Ebbw Vale glass factory to create 650 jobs
A new glass factory is to open in Ebbw Vale, eventually employing 650 people.
The plant on the Rassau Industrial Estate will involve 400 jobs in its first phase.
Turkish family business Ciner expects it to be operating within eighteen months. It will import sand to make new glass on site and recycle used glass.
Jobs on offer will range from factory work to scientists and research and development.
Ciner looked at several sites, including one in Bridgend.
The glass market is expanding as businesses turn away from plastic.