Covid vaccines: Prince of Wales praises Wockhardt staff
- Published
The Prince of Wales has praised staff at a vaccine factory for their part in the battle against Covid-19.
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Wrexham plant at the start of their 16th annual visit to Wales.
Wockhardt carries out the "fill and finish" stage of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufacturing process.
The couple also visited the headquarters of supermarket Iceland, in Flintshire.
During a tour of the Wockhardt factory, which employs more than 500 people, the prince donned protective gear to visit the firm's quality control laboratory, where 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are currently being produced.
Quality control analyst Maggie Mutete talked Charles through the process of ensuring the vaccines were suitable for use.
She said: "He was very lovely and it was a nice surprise. It's great to work on the vaccine, it keeps us on our toes.
"We know that we are saving the world really. It's quite nice to be a part of and it's not something you can say every day."
In Deeside, he was joined by Iceland's co-founder and executive chairman Sir Malcolm Walker, who established the first store in Oswestry, Shropshire, in 1970, along with Peter Hinchcliffe, a fellow Woolworths trainee manager.
Sir Malcolm's wife came up with name of the store after they hit on the idea of selling frozen food loose, which meant shoppers could buy as little or as much as needed.
The retailer recently opened its 1,000th store in Newport, south Wales, and employs 30,000 people across the UK.
The Prince of Wales thanked several Iceland members of staff for serving customers and delivering essentials to thousands of people across the UK during the pandemic.
The visit comes as Prince Charles' daughter-in-law The Duchess of Cambridge is having to self-isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid.