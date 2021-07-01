Pembrokeshire: Hundreds of medieval bodies excavated at Whitesands Beach
- Published
Archaeologists have preserved about 200 bodies from the site of a medieval trading post with Ireland.
The remains from Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire, will be stored at the National Museum of Wales.
The bodies, from an early Christian community, are well preserved because they have been buried in sand.
Dyfed Archaeological Trust is hoping to excavate as much of the chapel cemetery as possible due to fears coastal erosion could wash it away.
It is thought the remains could provide a unique snapshot from that period.
The six-week excavation at the St Patrick's Chapel site follows earlier digs in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Previously they have excavated burials near the beach following reports from the public that bones were sticking out from sand banks.
Radiocarbon dating has shown the cemetery was in use from the 8th to 11th Centuries.