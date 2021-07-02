Covid: Cardiff Half Marathon postponement tough for charities
The postponement of this year's Cardiff Half Marathon will be a further blow for small charities, it is warned.
Organisers Run 4 Wales say the decision to cancel the event for the third time was due to uncertainty over social distancing rules in Wales.
Calon Hearts director Sharon Owen said she had been forced to work from her garage due to the pandemic.
She said the situation was "pretty tough," adding charities seemed to be left out "all the time".
Ms Owen said Calon Hearts - a small charity which provides defibrillators and training to use them - gave up its office last year because she could not afford to keep it open, which was "upsetting".
She said just herself and one other person now run the charity from her her garage, supported by "amazing volunteers".
"The weekend of lockdown saw us lose quite a lot of money in events people were organising for us, and I saw where it was going from there," Ms Owen told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"It makes you stop and think: 'What's going to happen?' I had a total meltdown in thinking: 'Where is this money going to come from?'
"It's an outdoor event and you see the scenes that have been happening in Wembley: 60,000 supporters, and then Ascot and Wimbledon, and we can't do events here in Wales outside."
Ms Owen said Calon Hearts is "not like big charities that have got big reserves".
"I'm now working from my garage," an emotional Ms Owen told Oliver Hides. "But that is what you do because you believe in the cause."
The decision to cancel the event was taken after discussions between the Welsh government and Cardiff council.
It is now hoped two events will take place in 2022, with the second race in October.
Since its foundation in 2003, the Cardiff Half Marathon has become the UK's third-largest race after the London Marathon and the Great North Run.