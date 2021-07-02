Wales v Canada: Principality Stadium bars closed as rugby fans return
- Published
Rugby fans will return to Cardiff's Principality Stadium for the first time in 17 months on Saturday but have been told no food and drink will be served.
The Welsh Rugby Union has advised supporters to bring their own soft drinks and snacks to Wales' game with Canada, but alcohol is banned.
It will be the first game fans have been allowed in since Wales v France in February 2020.
Some 8,200 fans can attend the 74,000-capacity ground due to Covid rules.
For months the stadium, which has also hosted concerts including Beyonce and Jay-Z, was transformed into a field hospital, with the pitch filled with 2,000 beds poised to be used if hospitals were overrun due to the pandemic.
The Dragon's Heart Hospital, which was the second-largest temporary hospital in the UK when it opened last April, had fewer than 50 patients treated there at the height of the pandemic.
After being decommissioned in November, the Welsh rugby team returned to play their home Six Nations games there as they went on to win the 2022 title, to empty seats.
Now officials at the stadium are preparing for fans to finally return, but with strict Covid rules in place.
For the match, food outlets and bars in the stadium will be closed, while fans must wear masks when walking around.
With entry to the ground being phased to allow social distancing in concourses and stairwells, the Welsh Rugby Union has urged fans to arrive early.
In 2018, the venue introduced an alcohol free-zone, with around 4,000 seats permanently earmarked as dry zones, in a bid to make the venue more family friendly.
Now, under the rules for the three-match summer internationals, any fan who tries to bring alcohol into the stadium will be refused entry.
Even though the stadium will have about 10% of its usual capacity, all areas of the ground will be open and 550 stewards - two-thirds of the usual number - will be working to ensure Covid compliance.
For those hoping to watch the match, being broadcast at 15:00 BST, in the pub, or around a friend's garden, strict Covid rules remain in place.
Tens of thousands of people normally flock to bars and pubs across Cardiff as Wales plays at home, with the sound of cheering and the national anthem filling the city.
But, due to Covid guidance, Saturday will be very different, with the Welsh government urging people not to sing or shout in order to stop the virus spreading.
From bar staff having to wear face masks and people having to remain socially distanced from friends and fellow fans, supporting Wales in a pandemic will be very different.
The Welsh government has asked fans to avoid shouting, singing, or chanting wherever they watched the game to try to prevent the virus spreading through air droplets.
In pubs, landlords have been asked to take "reasonable measures" to stop the spread of Covid, including keeping the broadcasting of games to "background noise level" in a bid to stop people shouting over the commentary.
What about travel and road closures?
As fans head to the stadium a number of roads across the city will be closed from 12:30 to 18:00.
Duke Street, Castle Street, High Street, St Mary Street, Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Womanby Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road will be fully closed to traffic.
A number of other roads will be partially closed on match day.
🏉Before you travel to the rugby tomorrow.— Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) July 2, 2021
🚆Remember you must buy your ticket before getting on the train.
👉https://t.co/u5uudrInpS pic.twitter.com/ijKAeBLtje
Fans have been urged to buy rail tickets in advance, with social distancing requirements on public transport remaining in place.
Transport for Wales, who have faced complaints about overcrowding on some trains, said they expected services to be busy on match day.
A queueing system will be in place at Cardiff Central station after the game.