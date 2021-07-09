Covid in Wales: Travellers' PCR test costs criticised
- Published
The cost of Covid tests required as part of international travel to Wales has been criticised.
The Welsh government wants people to use specific NHS PCR tests with results fed directly into NHS Wales' system - costing £88 for one test and £170 for two - but in England people can shop around and pay less than £50 per test.
Travellers have said it is "unfair" that people must pay more in Wales.
The Welsh government said prices for NHS tests were the same across the UK.
There is a fine of fine of £1,000 in Wales for using a private test provider instead.
The Welsh system also applies to travellers flying into and from an airport in another part of the UK before returning to Wales.
The Welsh government has advised people "should only travel abroad for essential reasons".
Helen Flowers, 41, from Dinas Powys, Vale of Glamorgan, said it was "unfair" that she could have to pay more for PCR tests after flying from Cardiff Airport than those living over the border and flying from Bristol Airport.
"It doesn't sit with me right, especially when the price they are quoting is significantly higher than choosing another company," said the finance worker.
She spotted the cheaper test prices over the border when considering travelling to Spain to visit her parents.
"I just think it's wrong," said Ms Flowers, who has postponed the trip until the Welsh government has eased its advice against non-essential overseas travel.
Mary Baldwin, 68, and husband Russell, 81, returned to Wales from Spain on Saturday, and they are now isolating at their home in Penperlleni, Monmouthshire.
"Why are we not having the same choice as English residents?" Mrs Baldwin asked.
"I don't believe the Welsh public know about this. It's a lot of money."
The retired travel agent said she was "furious" that the choice available in England was not available in Wales.
"We need that cost to come down," she said.
Covid tests and travel: How does it work?
As well as proof of a negative test prior to travel, overseas arrivals to Wales must also have proof that they have ordered "NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect" tests to be taken after their return, using a specific booking portal.
The tests cost £88 for one for green list locations and £170 for two after a visit to amber list areas which also require people to self-isolate for 10 days.
Scotland uses the same system as Wales but travellers arriving in England and Northern Ireland can choose from dozens of third party suppliers, with some charging £48 for one test and £96 for a pair.
Those arriving from amber list locations have to take two tests - one by day two and the other from day eight of their return - and must currently isolate for at least 10 days.
In England, people can also pay for a test after day five and, providing their Covid-19 result is negative, they would no longer have to remain in isolation under the UK government's Test to Release scheme.
It was announced on Thursday that, from 19 July, fully vaccinated UK residents arriving in England from amber travel list destinations will no longer have to quarantine. But they will still need to pay for Covid tests before and after their return.
The Welsh government is still considering whether to follow this move by the UK government.
PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test swabs are sent to a laboratory for analysis.
In Wales, the NHS test results are "sent directly into NHS Wales' systems", according to the Welsh government's website.
People cannot travel directly to Wales if they have visited or passed through a red-list country.
What does the Welsh government say?
A Welsh government spokesman said: "In order to enter the UK you must be able to show proof of a post-arrival test.
"Tests should be booked through the CTM web portal.
"CTM are the booking agent for NHS Test Trace Protect tests which are processed through the UK Lighthouse Laboratory network, they are not the test provider.
"The price for these NHS tests is the same across the UK.
"If you arrive in Wales without proof of a test booking, you could be fined £2,000.
"If you arrive in Wales and have booked tests with a private test provider, you could be fined £1,000."