Thunderstorm weather warning issued for parts of Wales

Published
image copyrightMet Office
image captionSaturday's warning includes Powys but there is a further alert for parts of north Wales on Sunday

Heavy rain and thunderstorms may bring some disruption to parts of north Wales and Powys, according to the Met Office.

It said there was a "small chance" that some buildings could be damaged by floodwater and lightning strikes.

Its weather warning was updated on Saturday to include Powys, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost," the Met Office added.

Powys is omitted from a further warning for more thunderstorms on Sunday, from 10:00 BST, with up to 1in (30mm) of rain expected in some areas in a short space of time.

