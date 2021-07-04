Emma Raducanu: Balancing A-levels and Wimbledon
- Published
Most people remember their A-levels as being stressful - but not many had to prepare to compete in Wimbledon alongside them.
Emma Raducanu, 18, is currently waiting for her results, expecting A*s and As.
She is also the youngest British woman to reach the Wimbledon last 16 in the Open era, facing Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday on Court One.
"She doesn't do things half-heartedly," Raducanu's former coach Matthew James, from Mold, said.
She has already enjoyed victories over top-50 players Marketa Vondrousova and Sorana Cirstea.
Mr James has worked with her for three years - as her coach for two years, and he continues to help her alongside her current coach Nigel Sears.
"To find someone who's so determined to do well in her tennis and academic careers is quite rare," he said.
"She's looking to get As and A*s, she's waiting for her results now.
"We did sessions around her school, it was amazing she still linked up with school and went to her lessons because a lot of girls her level would probably have left and focused on tennis.
"It was a lot of long days for her, busy days rushing around the place, and tournaments were harder to come by because we had to do it around school and exams."
Mr James said now Raducanu can focus solely on tennis, she is expected to improve even more.
"From the age of 12 or 13, she was winning international events and has managed to juggle both well, so she's a really committed girl with high standards for herself.
"Not a lot fazes her, she looks forward to the pressure and it was more inevitable rather than 'is she going to make it', that she was going to the top.
"She's been not focusing solely on the tennis so her ranking is probably slightly under where her level was.
"There's no limit to how far she could go this week and next week and the next few years. I think she'll be top 200 in the world after this."
And despite Raducanu's young age, Mr James said she was handling the attention associated with competing in such a major tournament.
"She's fine, she's great with it. Her phone's obviously going off like no tomorrow, she probably won't be messaging many people back because it would take four days.
"It's probably good we're in the hotel stuck in the bubble and she hasn't got access to the outside world, being followed by journalists everywhere walking around Wimbledon, that probably helps her a little bit."
Mr James said Raducanu's tennis technique was just as mature as her attitude towards her education.
"You can't put a limit on her, the level's there. Even the last couple of matches people are saying she's done great, she's probably still going to put up a really good fight and someone's going to have to work really hard to beat her.
"She's clearly an aggressive baseliner but also she moves really well compared to a lot of the players so she's got a really good variety in how she plays. The last year or two the variety's what she's been working on the most.
"The best thing is that she sticks to the aggression and lives and dies by the sword, despite her age, and that was quite clear yesterday [when she beat Cirstea].
"It was an unbelievable experience, to watch her play on a big court and come through a match like that when all the expectations and hype were there and she handled it really well."