Queen awards George Cross to Welsh NHS for work in Covid pandemic
The Queen has awarded the George Cross to the NHS in Wales for its work during the pandemic.
The medal, rarely given to organisations, recognises extraordinary acts of bravery in saving lives.
It comes on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS's foundation by Aneurin Bevan in 1948.
Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the then Ebbw Vale MP would have been proud to see how it had performed over the past 18 months.
The honour is being given to the four health services in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The Queen wrote: "It is with great pleasure, on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.
"This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.
"Collectively, over more than seven decades, they have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.
"You have the enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation of us all."
It is only the third occasion that the George Cross has been awarded to a collective body, country or organisation, rather than an individual.
In 1942, it was conferred on Malta by George VI, in recognition of the fortitude displayed by its people during World War Two.
The Queen awarded the George Cross to the Royal Ulster Constabulary in 1999, in recognition of the force's bravery.
'Strength, passion, professionalism and dedication'
NHS Wales chief executive Andrew Goodall commended his staff.
"NHS workers across Wales have shown strength, passion, professionalism and dedication throughout one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime," he said.
"They have been there for us and for our loved ones when nobody else could be there, and have shouldered enormous physical and emotional demands."
He said he hoped Covid's legacy would be that people treasured the NHS.
Baroness Morgan said the award recognised all who had worked in the NHS since it was established.
"It is hard to put into words how grateful we are to the NHS in Wales for everything they have done throughout the pandemic, going above and beyond the call of duty to treat, care and support us," she said.
"This award is just a small token of our appreciation for the heroic service they have given and how indebted we are to their work.
"We know the pandemic is not over yet, and we still have many challenges to come, but if we have learnt anything over the last 18 months, it is the strength of character, resolve and determination of our NHS is unquestionable and we are incredibly lucky to have such a health service."
Last month unions called for an "urgent and significant pay rise" for NHS workers.
The Welsh government is still to make an announcement on potential pay rises but Baroness Morgan has suggested it would be more than the 1% on offer in England.
Plaid Cymru health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said people "owe our lives" to health workers and called for the recommendations of an independent pay review body to be published.
A bonus of £735 each was given to 222,000 Welsh NHS and care staff earlier this year - amounting to about £500 after tax is deducted.