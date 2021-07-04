Walker dies after collapsing on Snowdonia's Aran Benllyn
A walker has collapsed and died on a mountain in Snowdonia.
Attempts to resuscitate the man were made by members of the group he was walking with on Aran Benllyn.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team was called at 10:00 BST on Saturday, and sought help from the coastguard helicopter because of the remote area.
Despite first aid and help from the helicopter's paramedic, the man did not respond and was declared dead at the scene.
The search and rescue team said the walker was part of an experienced mountaineering club walking the Aran Ridge from Llanuwchllyn to Dolgellau.