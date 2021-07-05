Llangollen crash: Man arrested as teen seriously injured
- Published
A 19-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash in north Wales.
North Wales Police said a black Renault Clio crashed near Berwyn's Chainbridge Hotel, in Llangollen, Denbighshire, shortly after midnight on Sunday.
The passenger was taken to Wrexham's Maelor Hospital before being transferred to hospital in Stoke.
The 27-year-old male driver has since been released under investigation.
Police appealed for anyone who may have seen the pair at the Bridge Inn, in Llangollen, on Saturday night, to contact them.