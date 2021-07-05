Benjamin Partis: Expectant father killed by distracted lorry driver
- Published
A lorry driver has been jailed for killing a man whose fiancé was expecting his fourth child.
David Tony Platt, 26, had been speeding and distracted by his phone before he hit Benjamin Partis, 38, in Ceredigion last June.
Platt, from Market Drayton, Shropshire, admitted causing Mr Partis's death and was jailed for three years on Friday.
Mr Partis's fiancé Sophie Hickinbotham said telling his children was the most difficult thing she had ever done.
Platt, of Shrewsbury Road, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at a previous hearing.
'Sad reality'
In a statement to the court, Ms Hickinbotham said: "A 13-year-old should not have to plan their dad's funeral. A four-year-old should not hear that they won't be able to ever see their dad again.
"A two-year-old should not have to blow a kiss into the sky at night to still be able to say good night to their dad.
"A baby should not have to be born without ever being able to have a warm hug or even meet their dad because of a stranger's actions.
"Sadly, that is the reality for Ben's children."
'Taking photographs'
The court heard how Platt had been driving a fully laden lorry carrying 30 tonnes of animal feed when he failed to react appropriately to vehicles stopping ahead of him.
He swerved into the path of oncoming traffic on the A487 at Pentregat on 8 June last year and hit a Ford Transit van being driven by Mr Partis.
The 38-year-old, of Cardigan, was pronounced dead at the scene while passenger John Noble suffered serious injuries.
In police interviews, Platt admitted his mobile phone had distracted him earlier during his journey.
The court head he had taken photographs, made phone calls and carried out an internet search, and was also exceeding the speed limit immediately prior to the collision.
Platt was also sentenced for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and will be required to sit an extended test if he wants to drive in the future.