Wales Covid deaths: A quarter caught virus in hospital
By Gwyn Loader
Chief correspondent, Newyddion S4C
- Published
Nearly a quarter of people who have died from Covid-19 in Wales were infected in hospital, figures have revealed.
There have been 1,860 patient deaths up to 1 May, 2021, where they "definitely" or "probably" caught it in hospital, tests results showed.
The figures were revealed in a Freedom of Information request by Welsh language news programme Newyddion S4C.
The Welsh government said each case was being investigated.
"Definite" cases are defined by health boards as those who tested positive more than 14 days after being admitted to hospital.
"Probable" cases are when positive tests are collected between seven and 14 days after admission.
In two of the seven health board areas, figures for Hywel Dda and Swansea Bay showed one in three Covid deaths were due to hospital onset cases.
Figures for Powys health board figures have not been included, as it has no general hospitals and the most seriously ill patients were treated in England.
Dennis Keirle recovered from cancer but suffered stomach pains and went for treatment at Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf. He died in April 2020, aged 79, and his family believe he caught Covid there.
His granddaughter Carlee Keirle said: "I don't know how hospitals have let this happen.
"I'd like to see a Wales-wide inquiry."
She said it would give families such as her's "peace of mind".
Former Labour MP Betty Williams also lost her husband Evan, to Covid, in April last year.
When he was admitted to hospital with acute pneumonia, he was twice tested for Covid, with both returning negative results. But after his death, his wife discovered he had tested positive for the virus.
"If those two results were negative, he's been there a fortnight before dying and had a positive result - the result coming out just hours after he died," she said.
"I can't prove anything, that's difficult. It looks likely to me [he caught the virus in hospital] but I'll leave that to everyone else's imagination."
She has written to the health board's chief executive to complain about her husband's treatment, claiming that she was denied access to doctors to discuss his condition and that a "do not resuscitate order" was placed on Mr Williams without her knowledge.
"I last saw him in the ambulance going down the hill here but I feel the lack of answers from Betsi Cadwaladr are disgusting," she told Newyddion S4C.
"I'll never get Evan back, but I feel by asking questions about the way in which his case was dealt, it will hopefully help others."
The health board's chief executive Jo Whitehead said: "We recognise Mrs Williams remains concerned about her husband's care and this is being further investigated by senior clinical staff."
'Isn't surprising'
GP Dr Eilir Hughes has been one of the founders of the Fresh Air campaign, which has called for improved ventilation and adequate PPE to be used to combat Covid-19.
He said: "It isn't surprising a high number of those who caught the virus at hospital subsequently died, as they represent some of the most vulnerable people in society, and we know the virus is more dangerous for them.
"However, the Welsh government now need to prioritise measures to prevent aerosol spread of Covid-19. Things such as ventilation, using UV-C light to sterilise air and asking patients to wear a mask if they can tolerate doing so."
In a statement, the Welsh government said: "The NHS in Wales has worked incredibly hard throughout the pandemic to do all it can to keep the virus out of hospitals and to protect people being cared for, often in very difficult circumstances.
"Strict infection prevention and control guidance has been followed and we have issued extensive guidance on social distancing and hospital visiting.
"Testing has been in widespread use in the NHS; staff were among the first to be vaccinated and hundreds of millions of items of PPE have been used to help protect staff and patients.
"Despite all these measures, unfortunately infection has occurred in hospitals and very sadly people have died after contracting Covid in hospitals. Each case is being thoroughly investigated."