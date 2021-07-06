Covid in Wales: Audiences turn to BBC during 'difficult time'
- Published
Audiences in Wales turned to BBC programmes in increased numbers during the pandemic, a report has found.
A total of 68% of the population used BBC online each week between March 2020 and 2021, up from 60%.
And 45% of adults in Wales viewed BBC Wales' news services on BBC TV channels, up seven percentage points.
BBC Wales director Rhuanedd Richards said it showed audiences had valued up-to-date information during such a "difficult time".
For BBC Wales audiences, coverage of the pandemic dominated news services with more than 14 hours of output every weekday, including BBC Wales Today, Newyddion on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, as well as online coverage in English and Welsh, according to the annual report.
"There's no doubt that last year was one of the most challenging we've seen in decades with so much personal tragedy as well as untold damage to our nation socially, culturally and economically," said Ms Richards.
"We know how much our audiences across Wales - from Pembroke Dock to Connah's Quay - have valued the up-to-date information provided on the BBC throughout this difficult time."
She said radio stations had provided "company and companionship with presenters often the only voice heard during the long days of lockdown".
And Ms Richard said audiences had also turned to the Bitesize platform to "supplement online learning," as well as watching dramas including His Dark Materials which was made by Bad Wolf Studios in Cardiff.
She added: "We know we can do even more to deliver for Welsh audiences - it's what they demand of us - as we continue to ensure our content is relevant for all and in every part of Wales in a world of competing voices."