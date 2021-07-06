Ex-head teacher restrained and pulled special needs pupil
A former headteacher who tried to inappropriately restrain a pupil with special educational needs, pulling and grabbing him, has been found to have breached professional standards.
Nicholas Saunders was head of Cwmcarn Primary School from 2014 to 2019.
A fitness-to-practise hearing was also told he had shouted at the child and removed his ear defenders from behind.
A panel found he breached professional standards and the school's policies.
Mr Saunders had faced six allegations in total, all of which the panel found proved.
The Education Workforce Council hearing had previously been told on 31 January 2019 he had shouted at and grabbed a seven or eight-year-old boy who was being assessed at the time for autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
'Out of control'
Three members of staff told the hearing Mr Saunders' actions were "angry", "out of control" and "unnecessary", with one saying it was out of character for the head teacher.
The boy was on the additional learning needs register and was known to staff as having trigger points that could make him tense or distressed. He has subsequently been diagnosed with ASD.
Former class teacher Peter de Snyder and learning support assistant Helen Manning said the boy, referred to as Pupil A, was known for having outbursts and the usual way to deal with them was to give him space, while staying nearby, to give him a chance to calm down.
Mr Saunders, who was not present at the hearing, said in a letter read out at the hearing he had already been punished, having lost the use of his qualification, his job and any way of earning a living in education.
He said he had loved the school and only wished he had been listened to. He denied being aggressive or attempting to restrain the child.
The committee hearing the case has now retired to consider additional documents and whether there needs to be a disciplinary order.
