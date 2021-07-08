Swansea: Proposed 3M factory closure puts 100 jobs at risk
- Published
More than 100 jobs are at risk at a factory in Swansea after plans to close it were announced.
3M said it had opened a 45-day consultation with employees over the potential closure of its site at Gorseinon Road, Penllergaer.
If approved, the site would close over two years and manufacturing operations would move to other locations, including Bangor in Northern Ireland.
The closure could impact 100 staff and 10 contingent workers, 3M said.
Lars Hanseid, managing director of 3M's north Europe region said: "We will consult employees in a professional, honest, open and fair manner.
"We will be sharing our thought processes with them and all employees will have an opportunity to ask questions and contribute views."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.