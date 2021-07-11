Covid lockdown in Wales: 'Time to end all restrictions'
By Owain Clarke
BBC Wales health correspondent
- Published
Wales should now lift all Covid restrictions, a leading expert on infectious diseases has said.
Prof John Watkins said the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths had "definitely" been broken.
The success of the vaccination programme and general immunity levels meant it is safe to end lockdown, said the Welsh and UK government advisor.
The Welsh government will announce any changes to Covid rules at its next review on Wednesday.
Latest data from Public Health Wales show Covid case rates in Wales are at 127 cases per 100,000 people - below other UK nations and most English regions.
The number of people admitted to hospital with Covid also remained close to record low levels, with the number of those in critical care also very low.
Consultant epidemiologist Prof Watkins, of Cardiff University, said vaccinations had been extremely effective in preventing serious illness, including against the Delta variant.
"We've got a considerable amount of the adult population now vaccinated and we know that vaccination reduces transmission as well as reduces adverse events," he said.
"And we know that in young people, where the bulk of infections are occurring at the moment, that actually they have got far less chances of adverse events, so I think we're at a reasonably good place to start opening up society."
Despite a recent rise in the number of cases, Prof Watkins said the latest health modelling suggested Wales was following a "positive trajectory".
The Welsh government is under pressure from some after Boris Johnson said English restrictions could end in July.
Prof Watkins said: "In the words of the prime minister, when would be the right time?
"It's always going to be a balance of risk, and I think we've protected the most vulnerable to this virus, and we've got good evidence that a significant proportion of the UK population has been exposed to the virus, or has antibodies to the virus... so actually we have a population that is reasonably well protected.
"The whole idea about shutting down society originally was around protecting the NHS, and I think the NHS is protected, as far as you can. So there comes a point where we have to start living with the viral transmission, and I think now is the time to do that.
"We need to recognise that the elderly, by and large, are protected."
Prof Watkins added: "In Wales, the numbers of deaths from people testing positive for the last 28 days have been no more than one or two a day, and many days without any [deaths] at all. Our hospitals are in a good place in terms of cases.
"Over the next couple of weeks, as we start to open up and this current surge of cases passes through, we'll see whether we're on the right course - but all the data suggests that we are."
Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan has already said the country is going to have to "learn to live with" coronavirus as ministers consider their next move.
Almost 92% of adults in Wales - including two-thirds of young people under-25 - now have antibodies to help protect them against Covid-19, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.
Dr Watkins said the concept of herd immunity should not be discounted as a "dirty word".
"It's not about survival of the fittest and throwing the weakest of the to the wolves," he said.
"It's actually around the fact that the herd protects the weakest and so once you've got a certain level of protection within the population, the virus doesn't have very many places to go."
Wearing a mask will no longer be legally required in most places in England from 19 July and will be a personal choice.
Meanwhile in Wales, the Welsh government has said face masks will continue to be required by law in some places in Wales, including on public transport and in health and social care settings, although it is still undecided on whether to continue mandating them in shops.
After 16 months of severe restrictions on our lives, Prof Watkins said he believed the shadow of lockdowns could also have an adverse effect on individuals.
"There's another side to all this in that [some] people are fearful about going out and returning to normal," he said.
"So there are a whole bunch of issues, not just about opening up society but people's willingness to partake in that open society. There's a section of the population that won't."