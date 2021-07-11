Snowdon: Walker flown to hospital after 100ft mountain fall
- Published
A man has been airlifted to hospital after tumbling 100ft (30m) on Snowdon.
He was initially treated by volunteers from Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team and a Coastguard helicopter winchman before being flown to hospital.
The incident happened near a path on Wales' highest peak, known as the Pyg track, in Gwynedd on Saturday morning. The man's condition is not known.
The rescuers were already in the area after assisting a walker who had suffered a medical condition.
The team's first callout had been on the Llanberis path just after 07:00 BST.
