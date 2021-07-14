Covid: No freedom for families who catch virus, survivor says
By Mark Hutchings
BBC Radio 5 Live
- Published
A man who lost his wife to Covid just weeks after catching it himself is warning restrictions are being lifted too quickly across the UK.
Gwyn Tovey, 72, from Carmarthenshire, is caring for his 94-year-old mother Betty, who also caught the virus, while dealing with long Covid himself.
He said there would not be "freedom" for any families who have endured similar trauma.
Most Covid rules will be scrapped in Wales from 7 August, when legal limits on the number of people who can meet others will end.
Face masks will still be required in most indoor settings, except in places such as pubs, restaurants and cafes.
In England, almost all legal restrictions on social contact will be removed on 19 July, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning the pandemic was "not over" and telling people to proceed with caution.
When Gwyn and Rita moved into their new property in the village of Penygroes a decade ago, they referred to it as their "forever home".
Then last year, Gwyn, a retired lecturer, took on part-time warehouse work to save up to buy Rita, who was 74, a mobility scooter for Christmas.
But he caught Covid.
"I simply phoned into work to say 'I've been diagnosed, I will have to self-isolate for 10 days' and the extent I thought that would go to was that I would lose my part-time job," he said.
But he lost so much more.
Four days later, Rita collapsed at home with the effects of Covid and, after three weeks, died in hospital on New Year's Day.
Gwyn's mother, Betty, was also admitted with the virus and, at one point, all three were being treated at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli.
Betty was later transferred to the town's field hospital for recuperating Covid patients.
It's where the BBC first met her in February, on the day she was discharged to return to live with her grieving son.
Y Cwtch, a cafe in Penygroes, now delivers some of Betty's meals, while Gwyn prepares the rest and generally cares for her, although has his own problems with complications from thrombosis.
He said he struggled to secure more appropriate residential care for his mother.
Betty has recovered from the virus, despite other medical concerns.
"Thank God, I'm feeling better," she said. "I was sorry to lose Rita. She was my best friend."
As for Gwyn: "He's good as gold. He's a good boy, a good son," she laughed, adding: "The way I brought him up."
With restrictions being lifted around the UK, Gwyn has particular worries.
"I really think it's too soon. People should take great care when you're talking about dispensing with face masks in school, do we really know what we're doing?
"It's one heck of a rush. Do we really need to push so hard to perhaps dispense with many of the benefits that have already accrued?
"Where is freedom coming from or those who go on to follow myself, my family, and catch the same virus and perhaps also have a death in the family?"
While he does his best to shape out a new life, Gwyn has a cherished memory. Across the garden from the shed he refers to as the "man cave" is what Rita called her "she shed", which has her initials on the outside.
A treasured photo captures a special moment.
"She's standing there at the door, queen of her domain, looking really," he took a long pause, "really happy. My abiding memory".