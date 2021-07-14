Police arrest investigated as Newport altercation on social media
A force has reported itself to the police watchdog after footage shared on social media appears to show an officer in an altercation with a man.
Gwent Police said it was aware of a video and said the officer was "not currently working in an operational role" as enquiries were ongoing.
The force said it understands "concern" in the community in Newport and are "reviewing our contact" with the man.
They referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The video has been shared on social media by Black Lives Matter groups in south Wales, who claim the officer used excessive force.
Police said officers attended a property in the Bettws area of Newport on Friday at about 17:00 GMT to follow up reports of a man driving while disqualified.
Officers said a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. Police say he was later charged and appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Ch Supt Tom Harding said the man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing an officer in execution of their duty. He was later released under investigation on those charges.
"We're aware of a video circulating on social media involving one of our officers, and Gwent Police takes all reports of this nature very seriously," added Ch Supt Harding.
"The officer involved is not currently working in an operational role as enquiries are ongoing.
"We understand the concern shared by the community and are in the process of reviewing our contact with this individual as a whole.
"We have referred this to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with normal procedure to ensure there is independent scrutiny and review."