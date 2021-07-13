Cardiff man admits assaulting student in the street
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to a late-night street attack on a student.
Student Yang Wu, 27, was left with facial injuries after the assault near the Esso garage on Cathedral Road in Cardiff on 1 July.
Kain James Jason, 37, from Butetown, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of cannabis at Cardiff Magistrates' Court and will be sentenced on 26 July.
Mr Wu claims he was subjected to homophobic abuse during the assault.
He described walking with a friend at about 01:00 BST, when a taxi stopped and passengers got out and started shouting abuse.
He said they came towards them, but as he tried to defuse the situation, was punched to the ground and had a tooth knocked out.
Police studied CCTV footage and were able to track down Jason, who was arrested on 10 July.