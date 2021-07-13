Covid: Three deaths in latest week in Wales
- Published
There were three deaths involving Covid-19 registered in Wales in latest weekly official figures, compared with one death the previous week.
There were two deaths in Pembrokeshire, one in hospital and one in a care home, and a death at home in Blaenau Gwent, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics up to 2 July.
There had been four deaths across Wales in the previous four weeks.
At the peak of the pandemic in January, there were 467 deaths in one week.
But two of the latest deaths reported are late registrations of deaths which occurred in mid-March.
The other happened on 24 June - there were no deaths for the following eight days.
This was the first death registered involving a care home resident for seven weeks.
The ONS figures include deaths registered in all settings, including care homes, hospices and people's own homes.
They include cases where doctors suspect Covid is involved as a contribution to death, as well as when it is the underlying cause or confirmed.
Covid was the underlying cause of death in 77.1% of the 109 deaths in England and Wales when it was mentioned on certificates in the latest week.
What about 'excess deaths'?
So-called excess deaths, which compare all registered deaths with previous years, have been below average for 16 of the past 18 weeks. There were two deaths below the five-year average in the latest week.
Looking at the number of deaths we would normally expect to see at this point in a typical year is seen as a reliable measure of the pandemic.
The number of deaths from all causes in Wales rose to 569 in the week ending 2 July, with 0.5% mentioning Covid on the death certificate.
Deaths were above average in Scotland, north-west and north-east England, but below average elsewhere.
When looking across the course of the pandemic so far, there have been 48,847 deaths from all causes in Wales, with 7,903 (16.2%) mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate.
This was 4,895 deaths above the five-year average.