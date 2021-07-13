Scott Bessant: Rugby player dies three years after injuries
- Published
A former Wales Rugby League international died from pneumonia three years after being found unconscious under a bridge, an inquest has heard.
Scott Bessant, 37, was found with serious head and spinal injuries in Abersychan, Torfaen in 2017.
The former Wales Dragonhearts player was left paralysed and then diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia last year.
The Senior Coroner for Gwent, Caroline Saunders said it was a "direct result of an inability to manage his airways".
She recorded an open conclusion in respect of his death.
The father-of-two was a welder and professional rugby player, who had played for Newport Titans and at full back for Wales Dragonhearts.
The inquest heard Mr Bessant went to the Little Crown Pub in August 2017, and was found under a bridge on Pentwyn Lane the next morning.
Police officers found him lying on his back, directly under the bridge, bleeding from his ears and head.
He had suffered a significant head injury, a skull fracture, a number of spinal fractures, fractures to the right hand side of his chest and a pelvic fracture, which were all consistent with severe blunt trauma, such as a fall from a height, the court was told.
A Gwent Police investigation concluded there was no evidence of any suspicious circumstances or third party involvement in his death.
However, speaking in court, Mr Bessant's brother-in-law, Neil Chere said: "We as a family believe that his injuries were caused by a third party."
He told the coroner the family had "photographic evidence of tyre marks" on Mr Bessant's body.
He had been living in a care home and had planned to move to his sister's home, which was in the process of being adapted when he was admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital in June last year with a diagnosis of pneumonia.
The court heard his condition deteriorated and he died surrounded by his family on 25 June.
Coroner Ms Saunders said: "Scott developed pneumonia as a direct result of an inability to manage his airways."
The court heard the medical cause of death was aspiration pneumonia and the traumatic brain injury.