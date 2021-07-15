Wedding recreated at Bridgend care home for bride's grandmother
- Published
When Kirsty Thomas realised her 81-year-old grandmother could not go to her wedding, she was devastated.
Determined to have her in the wedding photos, the new bride put on her dress to recreate part of the big day at Val Peddle's care home in Bridgend.
Ms Thomas said staff at Ty Ynysawdre home were amazing, transforming the garden for the family's photos.
She said her grandmother told her: "This is the day I have been waiting for."
As well as added complications due to the coronavirus pandemic, dental nurse Ms Thomas, 27, said her grandmother had dementia and could find changes in routine upsetting.
But she was determined to have her play a part in the special day.
Ms Peddle moved into the care home about two years ago and her granddaughter's wedding had been a topic of their conversations.
Her new husband, Aled, 29, a commercial property associate, proposed just after her grandmother's move.
"We realised closer towards the wedding day she wouldn't be able to come, she wouldn't be able to leave the home," said Ms Thomas.
"She'd ask me when the big day was. I'd get quite upset.
"We always thought after the wedding we'd go down there and we'd have like a little celebration down there.
"But then we realised again, you know, it won't be possible because you can only have two visitors."
The couple, who have been together for nine years, married at a venue in Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf, with 50 guests on the day and 50 in the evening with proceedings largely outside.
They had been hoping for a total of 170 guests but Covid had also affected those plans.
Ms Thomas and her mother booked to visit Ms Peddle's home and, after taking Covid tests, Ms Thomas was ushered into a side room to change into her wedding dress before making an appearance.
"As I got closer, her little face lit up and she said 'Oh, it's Kirsty'."
"She was crying, I was crying, so yes she realised then that it was me in my wedding dress.
"She was just saying that 'you look amazing' and she offered to carry my train. She said 'this is the day I have been waiting for'."
Ms Thomas said she wanted to pay tribute to the care staff for their efforts, and for also helping her grandmother to celebrate her 80th birthday last year during lockdown.
"They were so brilliant," she said.