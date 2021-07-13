Wrexham councillor on Panama 'working holiday' resigns
A Wrexham councillor criticised for working remotely from Central America has resigned from the local authority's executive board.
Andrew Atkinson, lead member for children's services, said he was on a working holiday to Panama while he planned his family's emigration there.
But at a virtual council meeting, Mr Atkinson announced he was resigning with effect from 31 August.
He also confirmed he would not stand for re-election for the Gresford ward.
Wrexham's children's services are under scrutiny from Care Inspectorate Wales.
The council had said last week Mr Atkinson was still attending meetings "remotely".
Panama is on the Welsh government's red list of countries at high risk from the coronavirus, where people are only advised to travel for essential purposes.