Llandudno goats sent to Bristol and Bournemouth to control numbers
- Published
Mountain goats who roamed a Welsh seaside town have been split up, with some moved to England after numbers boomed during the pandemic.
The goats made headlines after venturing from the Great Orme into the town of Llandudno at the start of lockdown.
Now 30 will be moved to Bristol and Bournemouth to try to control numbers.
Conwy council said it hoped the relocation would keep numbers at "sustainable levels".
The Kashmiri goats have ventured down into the town for years when food is scarce in spring, rummaging through flower beds in search of something to eat.
But their fame spread after being pictured roaming the empty streets during the first lockdown.
However, numbers spiked when the pandemic meant contraceptive jabs could not be given to the goats as usual.
As they ventured further into the town, there were fears some could be hit by cars as restrictions were eased.
The goats have now been rounded up, with some given contraceptive injections to make sure the numbers in Llandudno remain stable, the council said.
The 19 female goats given a birth control hormone will stay in Llandudno.
A further 30 animals have been sent to Bristol and Bournemouth to be part of "conservation grazing projects".
The aim is for the goats to eat invasive and aggressive plant species, allowing rarer plants to grow through.
A count of goat numbers in Llandudno is due to take place later this year during the mating season, but the number remaining in the town is thought to be over 100.
Councillor Greg Robbins said it was not the first time goats from the area had been relocated to other areas.
"We've relocated groups of goats to other parts of the UK on several occasions since 2001, as part of managing the herd size," he said.
"The Animal and Plant Health Agency, who administer the vaccine, and also monitor and advise on population management, were happy with the outcome.
"The goats are wild animals, but several organisations have an interest in them due to land ownership, conservation or animal welfare: the council, Mostyn Estates Ltd, Natural Resources Wales and the RSPCA Aberconwy branch."
The goats are due to be vaccinated again in three years time.