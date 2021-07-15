Welsh workers at risk from Covid, says TUC
- Published
Welsh workers are being "put at risk" because of a lack of capacity to enforce Covid assessments, according to a trade union body.
Businesses will still be expected to assess the risk of catching coronavirus in their workplaces after most rules in Wales are scrapped on 7 August.
But TUC Wales says some bosses are not doing the assessments required.
The Welsh government said it is working with trade unions and firms to keep workplaces safe.
Business lobbying group the CBI urged any employer who has not yet conducted a Covid risk assessment to do so - but said it had not seen evidence of a widespread problem.
Under current plans from the 7 August there will be no rules in Wales on the number of people who you can meet, indoors or out.
All businesses will be allowed to trade, and specific laws requiring social distancing in the work place will end.
Regulations have already required firms to draw up risk assessments - from 7 August it will be up to companies to decide if they implement social distancing.
Wales' councils are responsible to monitoring how companies comply with coronavirus risk assessments.
Wales TUC called for clear penalties for employers who don't follow the law.
Shavanah Taj, Wales TUC general secretary, said research her organisation commissioned from YouGov has "consistently shown that in far too many workplaces in Wales risk assessments simply aren't being done".
TUC said in a recent survey, of 562 people, 47% said a risk assessment had been done in their work place, while a similar survey in December 2020 put the figure at 46%, with 1,030 interviewed.
Ms Taj added: "While we welcome yesterday's announcement from the first minister, our concern is that in reality the Welsh government and the relevant enforcement bodies do not have the capacity to monitor whether bosses are following the Covid regulations on risk assessments - and consequently workers are being put at risk."
She also criticised Welsh government guidelines for being too complicated and leaving people confused about their rights and obligations - calling for "clear, accessible guidance".
"There are so many different pieces of guidance on the Welsh government's website that it is difficult for both workers and employers to know how to effectively assess workplace risk," she said.
'Clear guidelines welcome'
A Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) spokesperson said: "Whilst capacity remains an issue for public protection services, councils will continue to proactively advise and support businesses in developing risk assessments.
"Councils would welcome clear guidelines to help ensure consistent application of the rules to protect the health and safety of staff and the public."
The CBI said: "Welsh government guidance makes clear that all firms are legally required to conduct a Covid-19 risk assessment and share the identified risks and mitigation measures with employees.
"We have not seen evidence from enforcement authorities of a widespread problem, but any firm that is yet to carry out a risk assessment should do so. Advice and support is available on the Welsh government's coronavirus webpages."
The Welsh government said it is "working closely with business organisations and trade unions, including the Wales TUC, to help keep workplaces safe and ensure appropriate guidance and protections are available.
"This includes the requirement for all businesses and premises to carry out and act upon a specific coronavirus risk assessment and for that process to involve workforce consultation."