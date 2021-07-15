Covid: Vaccines still to reach 232,000 under 40s in Wales
There are still more than 232,000 adults under 40 who have not received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, latest figures show.
Wrexham, which still has the highest Covid case rate in Wales, still has 30% of its 18 to 29 population who have not taken up a first dose.
Public Health Wales figures also show Denbighshire and Gwynedd below average in reaching the youngest age group.
Altogether, 26.6% of the under 30s have not been given a dose.
How many young people have not had a vaccine?
There are still 127,658 people aged 18 to 29 yet to have a first dose - and this rises to 232,152 when those in their 30s are included.
Monmouthshire and Caerphilly have now reached the most (81.7% and 79.2% respectively) for first doses while Ceredigion with just over 62%, Carmarthenshire (69.1%) and Wrexham (69.5%) had reached the fewest.
In an area like Wrexham, which has the highest case rate - with high proportions of young people, this will be a worry.
Figures show it has the highest incidence of Covid among its under 25s in Wales.
Across Betsi Cadwaladr health board area, there are still nearly 25,000 people aged 18 to 29 who have not taken up a dose.
It includes nearly 5,600 young people in Wrexham and nearly the same number in Gwynedd.
There were also well over 16,600 in each of Swansea Bay and Hywel Dda health board areas who had yet to have a first dose in the youngest age group.
Is the case rate rise slowing?
The Wales' case rate is now 150 cases per 100,000.
There have been 678 new cases on average every day for the last week, but the "doubling time" - the time it is estimated it would take for cases to double - is now 13 days, which suggests the rate is slowing down.
Wales is also still lower than all UK nations and regions.
Although Wrexham is the highest local authority area in Wales, at 318 cases per 100,000, this is the 151st highest in UK terms.
Pembrokeshire is the third lowest in the UK.
Public Health Wales reported no deaths for a fourth day running.
Numbers of Covid patients in hospital beds rising a little
Hospitalisations have risen - the number of patients with confirmed Covid was 79 on Wednesday. The rolling average is now 68, compared to 43 the week before. That is 0.8% of all patients in hospital.
It includes 13 patients with Covid in Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board, where numbers have been extremely low - it's the first time in double figures since early April.
Early indications have been that half of Covid patients in Wales have not been vaccinated, while those who do end up in hospital are spending less time there than those in the second wave.
Numbers in critical care with Covid remain low and admissions remain at an average of eight a day.
Delta is now 99.3% of positive tests analysed in Wales
The dominance of the Delta variant is shown in the latest figures from lab analysis of test results.
There were 1,935 cases of the variant sequenced in the last week - 39% of them in north Wales counties.
This is a naturally a reflection of the cases we're seeing in communities.