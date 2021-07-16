Swansea: Police appeal after sexual assault at station
Police investigating a sexual assault at a city centre railway station have released pictures of a person believe has information about the crime.
A man was touched inappropriately while sitting on a bench on a platform at Swansea station at about 23:30 BST on 3 July, British Transport Police said.
The force said the person in the CCTV footage may have information which could help the investigation.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.