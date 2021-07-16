Covid: Six people can meet in homes as Welsh lockdown rules ease
Six people can meet in private homes and a law restricting the number people meeting outside is scrapped on Saturday as Welsh lockdown rules ease further.
The Welsh government's Covid response relaxation gives outdoor events "flexibility around social distancing" as Wales moves into alert level one.
Organised indoor events can also start taking place with up to 1,000 people seated and 200 standing from Saturday.
The easing comes despite Covid rates rising to 156 cases per 100,000 people.
The rise in the more transmissible Delta variant has seen infection rates rise but hospital rates of Covid patients remain relatively low compared to the pandemic height in December and January.
Wales has the lowest Covid case rate of the UK nations and one of the world's leading vaccination rollouts but First Minister Mark Drakeford has urged the public to remain vigilant.
"The pandemic is not over and the virus continues to spread across Wales," he warned, as the move to the lower alert level was announced on Wednesday.
"We have the headroom to continue to gradually remove restrictions, but each and every one of us has a really important part to play to keep Wales safe as we head into the summer."
The latest vaccination figures for Wales on Friday showed that 75% of adults in Wales have now had both doses.
The Welsh government said the uptake has meant the link between infections and serious illness has been "weakened".
"The people of Wales have embraced our efforts to overcome this awful virus by saying yes to this life saving vaccine and I thank everyone who has taken up the offer of the vaccine," said Health Minister Eluned Morgan.
What Covid rules are easing in Wales?
- Up to six people from six different households can meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation
- Organised indoor events can take place for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing
- Ice rinks can reopen
- No limits on how many people can meet outdoors in public places, or at events
- The six-person limit does not apply if everyone is from the same or extended household
How will Covid rule easing help businesses?
Gavin Wignall, who runs the Great Orme Family Golf Course in Llandudno said: "This has come at just about the right time for us.
"The summer is just about to get busy, and these changes will make it easier for people to come and play the golf course.
"We won't have to insist that everyone books in advance, and that makes a huge difference to the way we operate.
"We'll carry on with some precautions, such as sanitising equipment, but these latest changes will enable us to strike a balance between keeping people safe and operating the business."
When can ice rinks reopen in Wales?
One rule being lifted on Saturday is on ice rinks. But don't go looking for your skates just yet.
Wales has only two rinks - and both will remain closed, for now.
Ice Arena Wales in Cardiff is not ready to reopen, while the ice rink at the Deeside Leisure Centre in Flintshire is being used as a mass vaccination centre.
Tracey Keeble, head skating coach at Ice Arena Wales, said it was wonderful rinks had been allowed to reopen, but they should have been given more time to prepare.
"I know we've been given permission which is absolutely amazing," she said.
"It's not like a fridge where you just turn it on and it turns cold. It's a massive thing putting the ice back in the rink."
While the Cardiff rink may not be open for another few weeks, it will be a longer wait for the north Wales - it is expected to remain part of the vaccination Covid fight until March 2022.
Wales' roadmap out of Covid
Relaxing measures on Saturday is the latest step out of the pandemic, with a pledge to lift more restrictions in coming weeks.
From Monday 19 July:
- Adults returning from amber-list countries no longer have to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated in the UK, and nor will under-18s travelling with them
From Saturday 7 August:
- All premises could open, including nightclubs, with most restrictions replaced by risk assessments as the Welsh government hopes to move to alert level 0, its lowest level
- No legal limits on the number of people who can meet indoors, including private homes
However, not all restrictions are being lifted.
Laws remaining in place in Wales on wearing face masks in most indoor public places, including on pubic transport.
It means passengers travelling on trains crossing from England into Wales must don face coverings - though train operators are already urging passengers to wear a mask while on their journeys.
When can crowds fully return to Welsh sport?
The legal restrictions on the number of people who can gather outdoor is removed and Merthyr Town are ready to welcome fans back to their first home game in almost 18 months on Saturday.
The fan-owned Southern League Premier south club was mothballed in November last season to avoid possible bankruptcy of playing without supporters.
The three-time Welsh Cup winners made the decision to hibernate around the time Merthyr had the highest Covid case rates in the UK.
Merthyr Town host local rivals and Welsh League side Penydarren Boys Club on Saturday in an all-ticket friendly to comply with social distance rules as the club trials fans returning.
"For me, during lockdown, I've realised just how important the club is to the town," said film director and radio presenter Jonny Owen, the club's new sponsor.
"It's a testament to the town and their magnificent supporters that Merthyr are ready to play again."
Merthyr's vice-chairman thanked volunteers and local sponsors for helping keep the supporter-run club afloat during the last 18 months "when bills have needed paying but there was no income."
"It's been a real community effort to get through Covid, both in society and at sports clubs," added Mark Evans. "That's the same at every football, rugby and cricket club across the land.
"It's nice that people's familiar Saturday routines can start to return....Go to the football, see your mates, have a beer and pie and have a chat.
"You can't overstate that social interaction and for some, they haven't seen many people for the best part of 18 months."
Mr Owen, who grew up in Merthyr, presented his TalkSport radio show from his home-town during football's recent European Championships and thanked their "fantastic fans who couldn't do enough".
He and partner Vicky McClure, the actress and Line of Duty TV show star, hope the Merthyr fans enjoy being back for the first time since 29 February 2020.
"We love Merthyr, it's Jonny's home town of course but the people have been so warm and friendly to me I feel like one of them," said Miss McClure.
"That makes us want to help too".
The Welsh government Covid rules relaxation also allows "flexibility around social distancing" at outdoor gatherings but Merthyr are keeping the capacity low at first to ensure "fans feel safe."