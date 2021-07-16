Cardiff: Police seek man in connection with Bute Park sexual assault
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a reported sexual assault in a city park.
Officers say it happened in the early hours of Thursday morning, in the Cardiff's Bute Park.
South Wales Police have appealed for the man to contact them or for anyone with information about him to come forward.
Detectives cordoned off an area near the Castle Street entrance to the park.
