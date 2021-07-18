Cardiff police charge man, 19, after Bute Park sex attack
- Published
Police investigating a sex assault in a city park have charged a 19-year-old man with rape.
It follows an incident in Cardiff's Bute Park in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to South Wales Police.
The man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Detectives cordoned off an area near the Castle Street entrance to the park as part of their investigation.
