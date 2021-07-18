Covid in Wales: Self-isolation rethink over child contacts
- Published
Welsh ministers think "there's a case" that children and young people under the age of 18 should not have to self-isolate if a close contact tests positive for Covid.
The education minister said the Welsh government is talking to partners about the change because under 18-year-olds "are least likely to suffer harm".
The UK government has already announced the policy change in England.
Thousands of pupils have had to isolate over the last school year in Wales.
The Welsh government has already announced contact groups would no longer be required for school and college pupils from September.
The test, trace and protect (TTP) contact tracing system is to be used instead.
Speaking on the BBC Politics Wales programme, Jeremy Miles MS indicated there could also be a change to the self-isolation policy.
The education minister said: "On self-isolation, clearly anyone with a positive test is required to self-isolate, anyone with symptoms is required to self-isolate.
"The first minister has announced that anybody who's been double-vaccinated will not be required to self-isolate and we believe there's a case for that to be extended to under-18s as well because we know that it's people who've had two vaccinations and children and young people under the age of 18 who are the least likely to suffer harm.
"We are talking to our partners on that and making sure that the TTP system is able to respond to that before making a decision," he added.
In its latest Coronavirus Control Plan, the Welsh government said it also intends "to remove the requirement for people who are fully vaccinated to self-isolate if they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive".
A final decision is expected in early August when ministers will also decide whether to get rid of most - but not all - restrictions on people's lives.
Asked whether ministers would be happy to move to Alert Level 0 if cases were still rising, Mr Miles said: "An increase in the number of cases may not have the same risk as it once did because of the weakened link with hospitalisations.
"Now, clearly, if there was a sustained high level of cases, that would be a cause for concern.
"But I don't think we can be in a position where we look at one indicator on its own.
"Hospitalisation, vaccination, TTP - all of those factors will be taken in to account," he added.