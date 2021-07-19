Barry Bagnall jailed for Wrexham hammer murder
- Published
A man will spend at least 18 years in prison for murdering a friend with at least two hammer blows to the head as he lay in bed.
Barry Bagnall, 42 from Trevenna Way, Caia Park, Wrexham, killed Terry Edwards in his flat in May last year.
Mr Edwards, 60, was vulnerable and had been trying to get off drugs at the time, Mold Crown Court heard.
Bagnall, a heroin and crack cocaine addict, had denied murder but was convicted by a jury last month.
Judge Rhys Rowlands said warehouse worker Bagnall had shown no remorse for the violence he inflicted on Mr Edwards.
The court was told the murder had involved an "explosive loss of temper".
'Cold-blooded murder'
Det Insp Chris Bell said he hoped the sentence would provide "solace and some form of closure to Terry's family and close friends".
"This was a case of cold-blooded murder, where the victim was struck twice to the head by forceful blows and left for dead," he said after the hearing.
A post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was two severe blunt-force head injuries.
The trial was told the defendant's DNA was found on the duvet covering Mr Edwards as well as cans of alcohol.
It also heard evidence Bagnall had told a serving prisoner details of the crime that had not been made public.
The warehouse worker was also convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice by trying to persuade a key witness in the investigation to mislead police.
Bagnall's barrister, David Elias QC, said it was an unpremeditated act against a man with whom he had been very friendly.
He said Bagnall had been the only person to look after Mr Edwards in the past.
However, he accepted that the offence had been committed in some anger after taking drugs and possibly alcohol.
The judge said the likely cause of an argument was a £40 debt Bagnall owed his victim, having left his mobile phone as a security.
He then stole it in the hope it could be sold to buy drugs.
The judge jailed him for life with a minimum period of 18 years before he can be considered for parole.
Following sentencing, Karen Dixon, from the Crown Prosecution Service said Mr Edwards had "lost his life in terrible circumstances".