Second home owners in Wales 'discriminated against'
By Liam Evans
BBC News
- Published
Second-home owners feel like they are being "discriminated against" in Wales.
Some of those with additional properties and holiday homes said the issue is "complicated" and wanted to be consulted more.
They have also made calls for councils to halt tax increases on second homes.
Earlier this month, the Welsh government set out its own plans to deal with what has been described as a housing "crisis" fuelled by second-home ownership
Ministers said they wanted to put "fairness at the heart of their plans."
They said they would build a further 20,000 low-carbon affordable homes for social rent this Senedd term.
But the Covid pandemic has heightened tensions over the issue, with house prices in many parts of Wales increasing as more people work from home.
Earlier this month, hundreds of people attended a demonstration in Gwynedd to voice their concerns, amid fears people have been priced out of their local communities and could not afford to by a home locally.
One in every 10 houses in the county is now a second home. the highest rate in Wales, and accounting for 20% of all second homes in Wales.
But some second home owners said they felt like they were shouldering the blame for what they have labelled Welsh government failures on affordable homes.
Jonathan Martin is one of those who divides his time between a home in England, and a second home in Gwynedd.
The local authority imposes a 100% council tax premium on additional properties that are not the main residence.
"We feel very, very discriminated against," said Mr Martin.
"There isn't an issue that is more important to us at the moment, than this.
"To say that 'you are in an identical home as someone next door but you have to pay more' is discrimination.
"It is not social justice and it is not equality."
Mr Martin said he has also worked with other second-home owners, and they all felt the current situation is unfair.
"We love Wales - love the Welsh culture, the language and the people, but we've been penned up like animals," he added.
"It's like we lot over here are different to everyone else, and you are going to pay double."
But just last month, Gwynedd council's leader called on the Welsh government to act, with residents "facing a situation where they cannot afford to buy a home within their local community".
"We believe this is unjust," said Dyfrig Siencyn.
"Gwynedd council's clear and firm desire is to ensure that every possible measure is used to try to respond to the housing crisis facing the county's residents in their communities today."
In the coastal village of Abersoch on the Llŷn Peninsula about 39% of homes are second homes.
"It isn't fair on local people," said local councillor John Brymor Hughes.
"Planning has to be involved and we should be allowed to let young people who have land to build on it.
"We need to look at where the affordable homes are needed. Do local people need them here?"
But Mr Hughes, who sits as an independent councillor on the authority, said in the midst of the arguments over the matter, the reality remained - that second homes were here.
"We are the people who have sold our hearts out of our communities in the first place, and the land for the developments," he said.
As part of its response to the issue, the Welsh government said it would launch a scheme in one area of Wales to pilot new policies in an attempt to "inject fairness back into the housing system".
It said it wanted everyone in Wales to have "access to good quality, affordable housing".
"We are working at speed to implement sustainable solutions to what are complex issues.
"But we have also been clear from the outset that our solutions need to be balanced and take account of a range of interests.
"We would encourage people to engage with our various consultation exercises."