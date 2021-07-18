Tenby: Toddler found safe after coastguard search
A missing three-year-old has been found safe and well after a search operation in Pembrokeshire.
Tenby RNLI, the coastguard rescue team and lifeguards on the south beach assisted the search.
The town's lifeboat crew and lifeguards also helped a swimmer who got into difficulty off Giltar Point and was rescued by a passing boat.
In Bridgend county, a man was rescued by the RNLI after getting caught by the tide between Rest Bay and Porthcawl.
