Mayhill: Review to examine reasons behind Swansea riots
- Published
The reasons why violence and rioting broke out in Swansea two months ago are to be examined by a panel of experts.
Cars were burnt and windows smashed in the Mayhill area after a vigil to a young man who had died turned violent.
Ethan Powell's father Jonathan Russ later condemned those who rioted at his son's vigil, calling them "scumbags".
The independent review into the riot will look at the background to the violence and see if lessons can be learned.
Seven police officers were injured and 20 people were arrested on suspicion of unlawful violence following the disturbances.
A joint review between Swansea council, South Wales Police and its Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) will be led by a panel made up of chairwoman Prof Elwen Evans QC, police expert Martin Jones and local government consultant Jack Straw.
Some residents said they no longer felt safe in their home after being targeted by rioters.
Swansea council said residents and community leaders had joined with the authorities to provide assistance to those affected in the aftermath of the events of 20 May.
Council leader Rob Stewart said: "The unlawful disturbances we saw were shocking.
"They were the actions of yobs and criminals and were in no way a true reflection of the wonderful communities of Mayhill and Waun Wen - or of the majority of the people of Swansea.
"We took immediate action to support residents after the disturbances and we are still working side-by-side with families, young people, local councillors and community leaders in the recovery."
But he added it was "essential" to answer questions raised by the community and learn more about the background to the events and their consequences.
Residents directly affected by the disturbances, along with community groups, will be invited to give feedback to the panel.
The review is being supported by the Welsh government.
South Wales PCC Alun Michael added: "The review will examine what led up to that incident, whether it could have been predicted and the way in which agencies responded to support the local community and restore confidence after the event."