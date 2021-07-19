Covid: Will different Wales mask rules confuse tourists?
The glorious weather is bringing a lift to both to people's spirits and to the numbers out and about at Welsh resorts.
But as the sun and the start of the summer holidays coincide with a lifting of Covid restrictions in England, will this cause confusion for visitors?
Wales still has indoor social distancing laws in place and a requirement to wear face coverings.
So how have visitors from England and retailers from the Welsh seaside resort of Rhyl been coping with Wales' rules?
The Beach Shop is hoping for an economic boost from the warn weather, where Diane Simons was helping her daughter run the business on Rhyl's seafront.
Ms Simons said the weather had helped sales, adding: "We're very grateful for it. We've waited a long time.
"People ask if you have to wear a mask in the shop and they have been very good. Obviously not everybody abides by it but most people do."
She said she would not be challenging people who did not wear coverings. "Not from this weekend," she explained.
"If they walk in with a mask, I'm very pleased. If they don't we stand back."
She did not expect much to change with the relaxation of the rules in England.
"People realise the rules are not the same but on the whole they are very good," added Diane.
"They're out to enjoy themselves and that's it. People are appreciating Wales and we're glad to serve them."
Over on the beach, Sarah was visiting with her friend Sharon from Rhuddlan.
"I just came back from London yesterday and it was heaving," said Sarah.
"People weren't wearing masks. I think we're more protected in Wales because it's not as densely populated.
She said even if rules were to be relaxed in Wales, she would still wear one in places like supermarkets.
"I think it's a gradual process. It's difficult to imagine that one day you have to protect yourself and the next day it's total freedom.
"With the numbers still increasing you've just got to be wary, haven't you?"
Tracey Rush had come for a trip from her home in Wrexham, on the border with England.
"I actually work in a hospital and I'm very used to wearing a mask," she said.
"We went away a few weeks ago and a lot of English people were not wearing masks at all.
"It's a problem going forward I think, that we're going to have to have Welsh and English rules being so different."
Whatever the the rules will end up as in Wales, she thinks she will continue to wear her mask.
"I work in a place where there's high-risk people so [I'll wear it] to protect myself and to protect any spread from where I work," said Tracey, adding she was expecting to have to wear a mask in work for at least 12 months more.