Mayhill: 'Authorities knew stolen car danger before riot'
Stolen cars being sent freewheeling down a residential hill during a riot were already a "known danger" to authorities, it has been claimed.
Father-of-two Adam Romain had to flee his house after it was targeted in the riots in Swansea in May after he tried to stop youths setting fire to his car.
He claims he warned police and Swansea council in February after a car was freewheeled down his road in Mayhill.
The council thought it was "isolated" and there was a "bigger discussion".
It comes as a joint review has been set up to understanding why rioting broke out in the Waun-wen Road area of Mayhill where "yobs" torched cars and threw bricks at houses.
Seven police officers were injured in the violence - involving about "100 lads" according to witnesses - which was condemned by First Minister Mark Drakeford as "completely unacceptable" and by Home Secretary Priti Patel as "disgraceful".
About 30 arrests have subsequently been made by South Wales Police and now an independent panel of experts, including the police, its Police and Crime Commissioner and Swansea council, will investigate why the disturbance on 20 May happened.
Mr Romain was targeted after he tried to stop rioters attacking his car - but the delivery driver had to flee his home after they started throwing missiles at his house.
But he claims he had warned the authorities about possible unrest on the Mayhill estate.
"Back in February we had an incident which was about 2am," he recalled.
"A vehicle was taken from the top of the hill and basically freewheeled down."
He said it came "flying down" and smashed "through this barrier" put half way down the steep Waun-Wen Road near to the house where he has lived for four years.
"It hit both and landed in that diagonal way across the road," said Mr Romain.
"The police and the council would have known now because of this event that there is a danger and the bollards were not going to protect very much.
"It was a known danger already, we did request some concrete bollards, it would be interesting to know how we can improve the response towards the communities issues."
Mr Romain's mother Christina added: "This is an extreme inaction, failing and people should be made accountable."
The leader of the council insisted there were plans in place to prevent anti-social behaviour on the road - but they hadn't yet been introduced.
"That issue, as far as I'm aware, was isolated," said councillor Rob Stewart, who had previously called the violence "disgusting behaviour by yobs".
"There was a much bigger discussion going on around motorcycles about people being able to cycle fast up and down the hill," he added.
"That meant we were looking at a much different solution to just putting a bollard in.
"We are looking at a park and play area, a re-greening of the whole area - a complete break in the area between this road and that road.
"The solution being worked up was one that was a much better solution for the community.
"I don't hold to the premise even putting these in would have prevented somebody trying to role a car down if they were criminal and intent on criminal activity on that evening."
Families spoke of being trapped in houses, with police being "pelted with rocks" as they tried to break up the riot.
South Wales Police's response has been criticised by some residents after a vigil for 19-year-old Ethan Powell, who had recently died, turned into violence.
"I can fully appreciate that the people living on Waun-Wen Road, and the surrounding areas, this would have been a terrifying experience for them," said Chief Supt Jo Maal.
"In terms of the response, we will look at all of these aspects. What calls were made to us and over what period of time we responded. But that will become apparent in due course."
Mr Romain, for example, said he dialled 999 on three occasions after coming back to his home after a frantic call from his partner.
"It felt like I was driving into a war zone," Mr Romain told BBC Wales Investigates
"They gave some explanations but nothing was satisfactory. Nothing that they said to me was 'ok, I understand completely'.
"There were some individual officers (who) apologised. They accept that there was a failing on that side."
There are plans to regenerate that area of Swansea, collectively known as "the hill" which overlooks the city and Swansea Bay.
"There will be and there has been significant investment in Mayhill, Townhill and Gors", said Mr Stewart.
"About £50m has gone into housing on the hill. That investment has gone in but we're on a journey to try and shore up the community, to support it as we come out of the Covid pandemic."
