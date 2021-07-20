Cardiff: Part of Bute Park closed after report of assault
Part of a park in Cardiff city centre has been closed off following reports of an assault in the early hours.
Police have cordoned off a large part of Bute Park and advised members of the public to avoid the area.
South Wales Police said a person had been taken to hospital after an alleged assault just after 01:00 BST on Tuesday morning.
The injured person was being treated for their injuries and an investigation is ongoing, a spokeswoman said.
Entrances to the park, including the Millennium Bridge over the River Taff, have now been shut.
Initially, a smaller area around Servini's cafe was cordoned off, but the police later expanded the area to cover the whole of Bute Park behind the castle.