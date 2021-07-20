BBC News

Cardiff: Part of Bute Park closed after report of assault

Published
image captionMillennium Bridge in Bute Park was cordoned off by police

Part of a park in Cardiff city centre has been closed off following reports of an assault in the early hours.

Police have cordoned off a large part of Bute Park and advised members of the public to avoid the area.

South Wales Police said a person had been taken to hospital after an alleged assault just after 01:00 BST on Tuesday morning.

The injured person was being treated for their injuries and an investigation is ongoing, a spokeswoman said.

image captionInitially, only an area around Servini's cafe was closed off

Entrances to the park, including the Millennium Bridge over the River Taff, have now been shut.

Initially, a smaller area around Servini's cafe was cordoned off, but the police later expanded the area to cover the whole of Bute Park behind the castle.

image captionAll entrances to Bute Park have now been closed, including this one by Pettigrew's tearooms

Related Topics