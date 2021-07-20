Covid in Wales: Three deaths registered in latest week
- Published
There were three deaths registered involving Covid in Wales in the latest week - the same as the previous week.
Deaths from all causes were above normal levels, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The deaths involving Covid were in hospitals in Denbighshire and Wrexham and one in hospital in Rhondda Cynon Taf - the first in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg area for six weeks.
One of the deaths occurred back on 19 June, the others on 2 and 7 July.
There can be a lag in some deaths being registered.
There have been five deaths across Wales in the latest month up to 9 July.
What about 'excess deaths'?
So-called excess deaths, which compare all registered deaths with previous years, have been below average for 16 of the past 19 weeks. But there were 84 deaths above the five-year average in the latest week.
The number of deaths we would normally expect to see at this point in a typical year is seen as a reliable measure of the pandemic.
The number of deaths from all causes in Wales rose to 639 in the week ending 9 July, with 0.5% mentioning Covid on the death certificate.
Deaths from all causes were also above average in England and Scotland. Data has been delayed for Northern Ireland.
Deaths involving Covid increased in all regions of England, especially the north west.
When looking across the course of the pandemic so far, there have been 49,486 deaths from all causes in Wales, with 7,907 (16%) mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate.
This was 4,979 deaths above the five-year average.
'Steady increase' in care home cases
Meanwhile, Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) said there has been a "steady increase" in Covid cases in staff and residents at care homes since the start of June.
Forty homes had notified the organisation of at least one case in the past seven days. Only three local authority areas had no cases. Carmarthenshire and Denbighshire each had five homes reporting cases.
But there have been no deaths involving residents, according to the figures published by CIW.