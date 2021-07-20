Part of M4 near Cardiff shut after lorry crash
Part of the M4 motorway near Cardiff has been shut after a crash involving a lorry.
One person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales after the crash near the Coryton roundabout at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
The westbound carriageway from junction 29 (Castleton) to junction 32 (Coryton) was closed with recovery work under way.
South Wales Police advised drivers to take a different route.
Multiple crews attended the scene alongside paramedics. The condition of the injured person is not known.
