Heatwave: The worst jobs to have as temperatures soar
Some jobs are better suited than others to deal with the extreme temperatures we have seen recently.
There are currently no laws in place that limit the maximum temperature an employee can work in.
Many people who are used to comfortable air-conditioned offices will be struggling in the sweltering homes they now have to work from.
But some jobs have always been tough when the mercury starts to rise.
The scaffolder
Scaffolder Jon Rowland, from Penarth, in the Vale of Glamorgan, and his team have been working throughout the recent heatwave and have had to put in extra safety precautions just to cope with the conditions.
"It just saps you of all your energy. You're just constantly sweating. Constantly having to drink water all of the time," he said.
"If the steel has been sat in the sun for quite a while obviously it heats up and it gets really hot.
"It can burn your hands, it can burn your forearms. It can burn your neck if you're carrying things on your shoulders so it can be quite painful.
"It's just a lot harder working in the sun. We're trying to shade-bath all the time."
The chef
Kiki Rees-Stravros, who runs Café Kiki in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, said it was "hard to imagine" working anywhere hotter than a kitchen mid-service.
"Everything is made of metal, everything's producing heat and kicking it out, it just gets hotter and hotter," she said.
"I am literally standing over the hotplate for about four to five hours straight, that's probably the worst bit but then you've got the dishwasher just chucking out heat.
"We're actually looking at air conditioning, which I never thought would be a thing around here.
"Obviously with climate change if this carries on it'll have to be something we invest in."
The painter
Richard Lloyd, who has been a painter for 43 years, said there was nothing you could do to negate this level of heat.
"It's ridiculously hot, this is the warmest I've had it and I can normally cope with the heat," said Richard.
"I started at 07:00 today, even starting early didn't make much difference. Gone through three litres of water yesterday."
The chippy worker
Lorna Jones, who runs Chippy Chippy in Holyhead, on Anglesey, said the extreme weather just adds to a job that is already among the warmest.
Lorna explained: "It's just the fryers - because we are so busy, there's no break in the constant heat that's coming out of them, because as soon as the chips are coming out there's more going down.
"The busyness makes it hot anyway, and when you factor this lovely weather into it as well, it just makes it even harder.
"We leave the door open, but over the last few days it's just been so still, so everyone's knackered at the end of the shift."
The welders
Welders Dafydd Waters and Steffan James, from Carmarthenshire, say taking more breaks and drinking water is getting them through their days.
"It's unbearable, especially doing eight or nine hours a day," Steffan said.
"You've got to take more of breaks and especially take more water," Steffan said.
Dafydd added: "It's just a case of keep drinking and keep going really - although you want to stop, you've got to keep going.
"I know it's hot out there but we try as best as we can."