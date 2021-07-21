Covid antibodies estimated for 92.6% of adults in Wales
- Published
Well over 92% of adults in Wales have antibodies to protect them against Covid-19, according to estimates by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Its model, based on blood samples, suggests 92.6% of adults have either had a vaccine or tested positive for Covid in the past.
The proportion ranges from 71.2% of 16 to 24-year-olds to 92.9% of over 80s.
Antibodies are proteins in the blood that recognise specific infections and fight them off.
The survey is a reflection of the impact of the vaccination programme, although the ONS says finding antibodies alone is not a precise measure of the immunity protection from vaccination.
Updated results are published twice a month and the latest survey shows:
- An estimated nine in 10 adults, or 92.6% of the adult population in Wales have antibodies - a rise from 86% a month ago
- 66% of 18-year-olds are estimated to have antibodies, 80.1% of 19-year-olds, and up to 88.4% of 20-year-olds. It reaches 92.1% at age 21
- This rises to 94.6% of 25 to 34-year-olds
- It rises through the age groups to 96.4% of 35 to 49-year-olds and 95.1% of 75 to 79-year-olds.
However, there is some uncertainty about the estimates for age groups, because of sample sizes.
The proportion of the population covered sees Wales ahead of the other UK nations - with 91.9% covered in England, 90% in Northern Ireland and 88.6% in Scotland.
The ONS analysis showed how antibody positivity fell over time between vaccine doses, and then increased with age groups receiving second doses.
The latest survey, of 1,743 people in Wales, took place in the week ending 4 July.
Rise in positive tests in care homes
There were 214 positive tests in elderly care homes in Wales - a 140% rise on the previous week and the highest weekly total since early February.
Back in early January, the number hit 1,500 in the peak week.
Routine weekly testing in care homes restarted in September and it is continuing on scientific advice, despite the vaccination programme having now given full doses to 94.9% of residents and 88.7% of staff.
Across Wales, about 35,563 residents and staff were tested in the week beginning 12 July - but this itself was a 60% rise on the previous week.
The vast majority of test processing from care homes is done by Lighthouse labs, but their results do not distinguish between residents and staff. There were 146 positive tests results from these labs - 0.5%.
From tests of residents processed by NHS labs, we can see 48 (1.6%) came back positive, according to Public Health Wales figures.
Twenty care home workers tested positive.
It follows on from separate figures from Care Inspectorate Wales which showed a "steady increase" in cases notified at care homes since the start of June.