Man arrested on murder charge after Cardigan death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 37-year-old man died in Cardigan.
Following the man's death in the early hours of Wednesday, there has been a large police presence and road closures in the Ceredigion town.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning.
Dyfed-Powys Police said they were aware the police operation had had an impact on the town and thanked residents for their understanding.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.