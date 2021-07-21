BBC News

Man arrested on murder charge after Cardigan death

Published
image captionThe man died in Cardigan in the early hours of Wednesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 37-year-old man died in Cardigan.

Following the man's death in the early hours of Wednesday, there has been a large police presence and road closures in the Ceredigion town.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they were aware the police operation had had an impact on the town and thanked residents for their understanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.

Related Topics