Wales weather warning: Thunderstorms set to replace heatwave
- Published
The heatwave is set to come to end this weekend after forecasters issued a warning for rain and thunderstorms covering most of Wales.
The Met Office said "heavy, thundery showers" are likely, which could be "torrential" with the potential for up to 100mm falling in places.
Lightning and hail are also expected after Wales basked in temperatures of up to 31C this week.
There is a small chance of flooding and power cuts, forecasters warned.
The extreme heat warning, the first issued by the Met Office, is due to end on Thursday night in Wales.
The rain warning, which comes into force at midnight on Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday, covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.