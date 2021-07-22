Heatwave: Temperatures soar as Wales basks in hottest day of 2021
- Published
Wales recorded its hottest day of the year so far on the final day of the four-day extreme heat warning that has been in force across the southern UK.
The mercury peaked at 31.2C (88.1F) at Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth on Thursday - beating the 30.9C (88F) in Usk on Tuesday and Cardiff on Monday.
The Met Office said Thursday's hottest place in the UK was 31.4C (88.5F) at Armagh town in Northern Ireland.
Rain and thunderstorms will replace the heatwave in most of Wales this weekend.
Forecasters have predicted "heavy, thundery showers" are likely from early on Saturday morning through to late on Sunday night, which could be "torrential".
It is a change from the heatwave that Wales has been experiencing over the last week which caused the Met Office to issue its first UK extreme heat warning.
Wales' burns unit reported children in hospital with severe sunburn and the ambulance service was pushed to the limit, while a bar and restaurant shut due to the 'unbearable' heat.
It comes as the RAC has warned that Friday could be be the busiest day on UK roads with 2.3 million leisure trips - with Wales alongside the West Country and Scotland predicted to be the most popular destinations.
Traffic data expert Inrix has warned delays on the roads could be up to a third longer than normal July traffic as people holiday in the UK due to foreign holiday travel restrictions during the pandemic.
The UK's hottest temperature of the year is still the 32.2C (90C) recorded at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.
But the 31.2C reached at Gogerddan in Ceredigion is Wales' warmest of 2021 so far.
All areas of Wales had high temperatures with 30.6C (87F) recorded at Hawarden in Flintshire, 30.3C (86.5F) at Bala in Gwynedd and 30.2C (86.3F) at both Usk in Monmouthshire and Cardiff.
What's the hottest temperature ever recorded in Wales?
Although temperatures soared across the country on Thursday, they were not the highest ever recorded in Wales or even in July.
The highest July temperature in Wales was 34.6°C (94.2) in 2006 - but the highest ever recorded in Wales was 35.2C (95.3F) Hawarden Bridge in Flintshire on 2 August 1990.
What's the weather going to like in Wales on the weekend?
The Met Office said "heavy, thundery showers" are likely, which could be "torrential" with the potential for up to 100mm of rain falling in places.
Lightning and hail are also expected and there is a small chance of flooding and power cuts, forecasters warned.