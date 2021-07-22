'Serious' crash as vehicle hits people outside Pontyclun pub
A vehicle has hit a number of people outside a pub in south Wales in a "serious" crash.
At least five ambulances are at the Windsor Hotel in Llantrisant Road, Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The police and fire services are also in attendance. The ambulance service was called to the scene at 20:25 BST.
Pub manager Tia Lewis said: "Four people have been seriously injured and taken to hospital - including the driver".
The ambulance service said there was an air ambulance at the scene along with a hazard response team, rapid response vehicles and five other vehicles.
#INCIDENT | Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Llantrisant Road in Pontyclun near the Windsor pub.— South Wales Police (@swpolice) July 22, 2021
A vehicle has collided with a number of pedestrians.
The public is advised to avoid the area while the matter is being dealt with. ^ge pic.twitter.com/fzA0LVUF6n
South Wales Police said it was a "major incident".
"Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Llantrisant Road in Pontyclun near the Windsor pub," the force wrote on Twitter.
The force has not yet said how many people have been injured.
A police cordon is in place around the street.
The owner of The Windsor wrote on Facebook: "I have had a few messages in regards to the situation tonight. Everyone has been taken to hospital and the emergency services are on the case."
'It was very frightening'
Ms Lewis, manager of the pub, told BBC Wales: "A car came crashed off the road and hit people sat in the beer garden.
"As far as I understand, four people have been seriously injured and taken to hospital - including the driver, he was an older man - and two people were treated for their injuries at the scene.
"The car hit the wall of the pub too. It was very frightening, we can't believe it. I just hope the people hurt are okay.
"The pub was pretty busy and because of the nice weather there was obviously people outside. It was a silver 4x4."
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said in a tweet: "Shocking news from Pontyclun this evening. Thank you to the efforts of the emergency services on the scene. My thoughts are with everyone involved."