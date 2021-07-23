Gwynedd man killed himself after paying romance scammers
A dad killed himself after being preyed upon by romance scammers for money, an inquest has heard.
Chris Leeds, 43, a roofer from Dolgellau, Gwynedd, was found dead by a friend on 5 December.
Mr Leeds had been speaking to a woman online who told him she was from Africa and wanted a relationship, but started asking for money, an inquest heard.
His friend Gareth Evans said he knew he had been scammed but began speaking to another woman who also asked for money.
The inquest, held in Caernarfon, heard Mr Leeds sent at least £500 to one woman so she could fly to the UK, but she soon sought more cash.
Mr Evans said Mr Leeds realised he had been scammed but told him about another woman "in Nigeria" called "Paramount".
He sent her money too and she was meant to land in the UK two days before his death, the hearing was told.
Mr Evans said when he visited Mr Leeds, he had been upset. He returned later to his home to check on him, but found Mr Leeds hanging.
'Truly tragic'
Concluding Mr Leeds took his own life, coroner Kate Sutherland said: "He may well have been scammed and had been suffering from embarrassment.
"He appears to have been scammed by a person or persons purporting to be a woman or women from Africa. He was hugely impacted.
"This is a truly, truly tragic case. He had years and years ahead of him. It presents a stark warning about the dangers out there."
